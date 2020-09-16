Letterkenny Season 9: Know About Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Updates !!

- Advertisement -

Letterkenny has had quite a journey from being a YouTube net series to entering its 9th season old. Following the first season came out on February 7th, 2016, it instantly took the entertainment industry by storm. Regardless of the season nine announcement only five months after the previous season, the present states have pushed the release back. However, we can hope to catch the next season by mid-2021.

Jared Keeso is the creator of the show. Also, the series takes a few pages out of the hometown of Listowel, Ontario. Letterkenny, led by Jacob Tierney, is of Canadian origin and because its launch has had 54 episodes. The series. Having an IMDB rating of 8, this show is highly rated as well.

Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date

The programmers remained tight-lipped due to the current global pandemic that influenced not one but most series productions. Nonetheless, the TV show was actually renewed for a season 9 two months past, i.e., five months after premiering the eighth season.

Unluckily, the ninth season’s shooting is put on hold since the continuing COVID-19 pandemic hindered it. For now, there is no official statement about the release date, but we could expect the next season of Letterkenny to fall in the autumn of 2021.

Letterkenny Season 9 Cast

On the set of Season 9, Letterkenny has a small chance of seeing new characters. While not yet confirmed, fans may observe direct feelings.

Jared Keeso as Wayne

Michelle Mylette as Katy

Trevor Wilson as Dan

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Nathan Dales as Dary

Jacob Tierney as Glen

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Letterkenny Season 9 Plot

In the last seasons, we witnessed residents of those Letterkenny are on either of the following three classes: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey players. This series presents all of their clashes with each other. Therefore, we anticipate that the upcoming season will pick up where the previous one left off since they create these three classes’ conflicts and struggles.