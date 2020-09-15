Letterkenny Season 9: Expected Plot, Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need to Know !!!

- Advertisement -

This Canadian TV sitcom was adapted from Letterkenny Issues, Keeso’s brief web collection, in 2013 on Youtube. The founder Jared Keeso and director Jacob Tierney developed eight seasons which took the internet by storm after it premiered. As a matter of fact, it procured several prestigious awards one of which the Best Comedy Series award in 2017.

Immediately, manufacturers kept renewing the show on a larger screen while getting much support and love from their fan base. So what does Hulu have in store for Letterkenny Season 9? This is what we know about it!

Letterkenny Season 9 Release Date

The developers remained tight-lipped as a result of a current international pandemic that influenced not one but most series productions. Nevertheless, the TV series was actually renewed for a season 9 two weeks past; i.e., five weeks later premiering the eighth season.

Unluckily, the shooting of this season is put on hold since the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hindered it. For now, there’s absolutely no official statement about the release date, but we could expect another season of Letterkenny to fall in the fall of 2021.

Letterkenny Season 9 Plot

In the previous seasons, we witnessed residents of the Letterkenny are on both of the following three classes: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey players. This show presents all of their clashes with one another. Thus, we expect the upcoming season will pick up where the last one left off as they create these three groups’ conflicts and struggles.

The official trailer for season nine hasn’t been out yet as the series always posts it a couple of months before the official airing. So here’s a recap concerning the previous season’s trailer to keep up!