Let’s see what happens if Good Girls is renewed for the fourth season!!

Good Girls Season 4 is an American crime-related web television series that appeared on NBC on February 26, 2018. The show is made by Bans, Dean Parisot, and Jeannine Renshaw for Universal Television.

The show made its debut on February 26, 2018, with its first season, having 10 episodes (that is a good start, indeed!). Season 2 had released on March 3, 2019, with another 13 episodes. Likewise, season 3 dispersed on February 16, 2020.

Good Girls Season 4 Release Date

On May 7, 2018, NBC renewed the series for another season, which appeared on March 3, 2019. On April 12, 2019, NBC restored the show for its third season of 16 episodes, which was released on February 16, 2020. As a result of the global pandemic due to COVID-19, the third season has up to 11 episodes. On May 15, 2020, the series was again renewed for the fourth season.

Good Girls Season 4 Plot

In the third season, the ladies were endeavouring to proceed from pioneer Rio’s murder at Beth’s hands, and the three started their new criminal undertaking. However, Beth found that both Retta and her sister Annie were getting more hesitant to return to the criminal world and that she turned out to be more secluded from them both.

Beth likewise found that the transgressions of her past would cause issues down the road for her in a large number of ways.

All through the third season, Agent Donnegan kept on watching the ladies’ developments, and in the sudden ending of the season due to the global pandemic, it was perceivable that she was on the cusp of making her turn.

Rio endured and notwithstanding Beth, pointed a firearm at him towards the finish of season two – the pair have proceeded with some sexually-oriented quips before the finish of season three.

There’s no trailer that has been released yet for Good Girls Season 4. Still, we will keep on updating once there is an official statement regarding this.

Good Girls Season 4 Casting Members

The main casting members and the roles they are –

Christina Hendrix as Elizabeth, Rita as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Manny Montana as Christopher, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland, Sarah Hill Lydia Judet as Ben, and Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marx.