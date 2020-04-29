Lenovo M2 Electric Scooter With 25kmph Top Speed Launched, Check Price

- Advertisement -

Lenovo M2 scooter was unveiled in China. The scooter is accessible for pre-order, and it’s supplied in two color choices. The M2 scooter will reach a speed an hour of 25kms and weighs 12kg. Lenovo asserts the scooter takes to charge. These vehicles are well known in China Even though the sight of an electric scooter is uncommon in India. Through time brands such as Xiaomi have introduced several scooters within their home nation.

Under the information available on the Lenovo site, the M2 electric scooter is available in White and Black color choices. The cost of the electric car is put in CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 21,360), and it’s up for pre-order.

The Lenovo M2 scooter is offered in China. It’s not likely that the new electric scooter by Lenovo will start in India too.

Lenovo M2 scooter features

As previously mentioned, the Lenovo M2 electric scooter may reach a high speed of 25km per hour. It may cover a distance of around 30km on a single charge – which makes the car perfect for short-range commuting and rapid errands in the area. Lithium-ion batteries, which may generate around 350W of power, are packed by the Lenovo M2 scooter. The cells require to control, and consumers may check the battery status through the WeChat program.

The scooter that is M2 includes a brake system along with a shock absorption method that is triple. The brake system incorporates sub brake, disk brake, and foot brake (interpreted ). The shock absorption system includes hydraulic shock absorber, concealed shock absorber, and tire damper (explained).

The Lenovo M2 has an LED control panel, which shows the power of the rate, equipment, and statuses. This Lenovo M2’s body is constructed utilizing an aluminum alloy, and the scooter is rated for protection.

Last, the Lenovo M2 steps 1110x1110x520mm if it’s wholly enlarged and weighs 15kg. It measures 1100x400x700mm when the scooter is rested at a position.