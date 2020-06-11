Lego Batman Movie-2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What should you be aware of as a fan about the movie?

- Advertisement -

Movies make for clear excitement and pleasure in people’s minds. Especially with the DC Universe. Are you excited to see the new movie just release from the DC movie collection? Many of the fans who watched the old movies from the Batman DC series were waiting for a new sequel in the Lego Batman movie series.

Are you or were you among the fans waiting for the new member of the series? Then, you are in the right place to see a sneak peek into the plot, cast, and other details of the Lego Batman 2 Movie.

About the Movie

Lego Batman Movie-2 is a 2022 movie that is as simply explained a computer-animated movie produced by Warner Animation Group and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures.

The movie is a continuation of the prequel Lego Batman Movie.

Want to know more about the series? Watch the prequel of the series the Lego Batman Movie-2.

All the jokes apart, following are some of the facts about the Lego Batman Movie-2.

Lego Batman Movie-2 Release Date

The prequel to the movie Lego Batman Movie released on January 29, 2017, and has been very famous with the fans of the DC universe.

Well, with the current COVID-19 situation and the acquiring of the rights to the series by the Universal Pictures Company. The release of Lego Batman Movie-2 is still unknown.

The sequel announced in 2018 and according to the recent updates from Universal Pictures; the sequel is set to release in the year of 2022.

Lego Batman Movie-2 Cast

Unfortunately for us and the fans of the DC universe, it is not clear that who will be the voice-over cast for the sequel Lego Batman Movie-2.

But according to the IMDB website, the voice of Batman who is the main character will be given by Will Arnett and the voice for Robin will be given by Michael Cera.

But, there is no clarity on the other voice actors who will be there in the sequel. We will update you on the information once it is confirmed.

Lego Batman Movie-2 Plot

With an uncertainty present in the release date and cast, there exists uncertainty about the plot of the sequel.

As all the unanswered questions of the movie, please wait for the updates on the plot which will be put in the coming articles.

Lego Batman Movie-2 Trailer

Unfortunately, there are no trailers that can be found online for the movie yet! But you can watch the teaser of the Lego Batman movie (2017) the link to which will be put in the following:

https://youtu.be/ndSMLTwvlis