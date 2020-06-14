Lego Batman 2: Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and What Do You Expect As a Fan?

- Advertisement -

Hello Batman and Lego fans, we hope that you have met your expectations when you saw the first part of the Lego Batman movie. Well, if you loved that movie, get excited because we have some great news for you. Your prayers have been heard.

So if you love two big names coming together once again, please read the whole article, we are going to take you on tour covering the latest news on Release Date, Voice cast, Plot Trailer and What you can expect as a fan about the Part 2.

About the Series:

Well, we are all aware of Batman and the rivalry with Joker, the first part tells us about Batman saving Gotham city by overcoming his fear along with the help of his sidekick Robin and his butler Alfred. We would recommend you to watch the first part to get a piece of basic information about Batman and his Bat-life, which was released in 2017. So without wasting any time, let’s dive into the facts and news about Lego Batman 2.

Lego Batman 2- Release Date:

As the first part came in theatres on 10th February, we can expect that the second may also be released around that time in 2021, as of now there has been no official date announced by the director or Warner Bros.

Though the first part didn’t perform well financially, it has created an impression among the fans, and the fans are pretty much excited about the release of the second part.

We saw Chris McKay replying to a fan via Twitter that they are working on the second part, and it will be released in February but not exactly mentioning in which year.

Lego Batman 2 – Cast:

Though it is not confirmed, we are most likely to see the same voice cast from the first part

Will Arnett- Bruce Wayne/Batman

Michael Cera- Robin/Dick Grayson

Rosario Dawson- Batgirl/ Barbara Gordon

Ralph Fiennes- Alfred

Zach Galifianakis- Joker

Are some of the few voice artists we can expect to be the part of Lego Batman 2.

Lego Batman 2- Plot:

As of now, there have been no confirmed theories about the plot, and the crew has also been not giving any hint lately, but I think the movie will introduce new Batman villains like Bane, Scarecrow, The Riddler, and Two-Face along with his nemesis Joker.

Lego Batman 2- Trailer:

Currently, there has been no trailer released for Lego Batman 2 yet, but for fans, we are uploading the trailer for the first part. This will also give you a brief introduction about Batman and what you can expect in part 2 based on part 1.

LINK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGQUKzSDhrg