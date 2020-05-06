Legacies Season 2: New Release Date And What’s Going to Happen In Episode 17? Catch The All New Updates

- Advertisement -

Legacies debuted on The CW on 25th October 2018. The American fantasy drama series is created by Julie Plec and is a spin-off of The Originals & The Vampire Diaries. The show was airing for two consecutive seasons.

With IMDb and TV.com rating at 7.5/10 and 8.9/10, the show has been a smash hit. Legacies features characters from The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. The series revolves around Hope Mikaelson, who’s a vampire and werewolf crossbreed. Hope learns to use and control her supernatural abilities and attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted.

16 episodes of season 2 have ended airing and the lovers are eagerly waiting for the 17th episode.

Legacies Season 3 Release date

No launch date has been reported so far; however, the Season 1 and Season 2 made their introduction. Given those dates, under normal assumptions; it would be sensible to anticipate that Legacies Season 3 would release in October 2020 on The CW.

What’s Going to Happen In Episode 17?

You may want to skip this part if you do not want any spoilers. But we’re currently gonna give them anyway!!!! Season two gave us an insight into Josie’s life, that hasn’t been herself lately. The previous episode ended with Hope getting stuck in the mind of Josie after being turned to stone by the black magic of Josie’s change self.

But all this liberally with Josie and Hope is her only hope of getting this nation which is currently prompting her to do things out. There could be a chance that episode 16 may be the last episode of the season. But now, it is not possible to say as to what the upcoming few episodes will attract.