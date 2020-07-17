Home TV Show Legacies season 2, Characters, Overview
TV Show

Legacies season 2, Characters, Overview

By- Tejeshwani Singh
LEGACIES tells the story of the following generation of supernatural beings as they learn what it means to be special during a world that will never understand.

A college for vampires like MG, werewolves like Rafael and witches like twins Lizzie and Josie Saltzman, the youngsters, and their beloved headmaster Dr. Alaric Saltzman were stunned to return face to face with a series of monsters and creatures they’d only ever heard of in myth and lore. A dragon. A gargoyle. The Headless Horseman.
The new season will show us a world without Hope Mikaelson and every one the chaos that goes together with it. All the while, Hope is trying to search out her way back to the college she has learned to call home and therefore the friends she has learned to like like family. it’ll be stuffed with new monsters and more romantic and emotional surprises than ever.

 

CHARACTERS

 

  • Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson
  • Matthew Davis as Alaric Saltzman
  • Kaylee Bryant as Josie Saltzman
  • Jenny Boyd as Lizzie Saltzman
  • Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby
  • Quincy Fouse as MG
  • Chris Lee as Kaleb
  • Peyton Alex Smith as Rafael Waithe

Legacies season 2
This is sad news for Legacies fans, but I’m sure we’ll have many fun episodes to seem forward to once the assembly resumes. For now, it’s important that everybody within the cast and crew stay safe and at home!
It remains to be seen whether the remaining four episodes are rolled into season 3, or air separately.
Tejeshwani Singh

