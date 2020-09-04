Home Movies Laxmmi bomb: Release date; possible plot lines and Everything you want to...
Movies

Laxmmi bomb: Release date; possible plot lines and Everything you want to know so far

By- A.JOVITTA
This film is one of the upcoming Hindi horror films and was produced by Raghava Lawrence. So many Indians are waiting to watch this film as it was one of the thriller films. This film was produced by the cape of good films, fox star studios, shabinna entertainment, Tushar entertainment, house. This production company was producing this film. I can safely say this film will run successfully as it was one of the familiar horror films. The cinematography of this film was done extraordinarily, and Vetri did it. I hope the entire will get more positive reviews among the fan clubs. Let us watch the film and give the ratings.

Laxmi bomb; Release date

This film is scheduled to be released on the date of 29 June 2020. In an interview, Akshay Kumar said that the film would be released on Disney+ hot star. I hope this film will be released on a host star. Due to the pandemic effect of COVID-19, the release date was delayed. Let us wait for a new release date for this marvellous film.

Laxmi bomb; plot lines

There were no official plot details for this film, and it will be awesome to watch. We already know about the director Raghava Lawrence. He already directed many of the horror films, and I am sure this film also receives many of the awards. Stay calm, wait, and watch the plotlines.

Laxmi bomb; cast and characters;

Akshay Kumar is one of the well known Hindi actors, and he performed his role as Akshay Roy. Akshay Kumar is one of the most wanted main characters for this film.

Another character emerges in this story named, Kiara Advani, and she is the beautiful young actress and fans are waiting to see her on-screen.

We may also be able to see some of the familiar faces namely Tusshar Kapoor as Gaurav Roy, Sharad Kelkar as Laxmi, Tarun Arora as MLA Shanker, baby Antony as Bhai, etc.…

I can safely say the above characters will fulfil the people’s hearts.

A.JOVITTA

