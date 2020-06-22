Kung Fu Panda : Cast, Plot, Release date and all the latest information about the film

One of the most loving of all age groups is Kung Fu Panda. It’s been more than three years since Kung Fu Panda was released. Fans have been wondering about the release of the next movie since then. And it’s confirmed now. We are getting Kung Fu Panda 4 soon. The original film was released in 2009 and was a huge hit. The movie also grossed a massive collection at the box office. Dreamworks animation confirmed that the production of the next film would begin shortly.

The plot of the movie:

Each movie has an entirely different scenario and the next movie begins with a new plot. There is no official confirmation about the plot of the new movie. Though the third one wasn’t praised as much as the previous ones,we can expect the fourth plot to be a huge hit with a good storytelling. Henceforth, he fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming film. Also,the production house has already mentioned that the fourth movie won’t be the final one. The franchise will have six movies in total. In the fourth movie,we can also look into Po’s relationship with his family. Dreamwork is expected to give the official announcement soon.

Cast of the movie:

Though there is no official information about the cast, we can expect the old cast to reprise their roles. Jack Black to voice Po, Lucy Liye as Viper, Angelina Jolie as Tigress,Jackie Chan as Monkey, Dustin Hoffman as Shifu, Bryan Cranston as Shan and Seth Rogen as Mantis. Also, we can also expect some new interesting characters in the upcoming movie.

Release date and trailer:

We have to wait till Dreamworks updates us about the film. Due to the COVID 19 global pandemic,the production has been halted for now. This might cause the movie premiere to be delayed. So we cannot expect the movie this year. The movie is expected to be released by 2021 or 2022.

Since the production has not yet begun, there is no trailer or teaser available for the upcoming movie.