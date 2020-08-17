Home Movies Kung Fu Panda 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and Plans for coming...
Kung Fu Panda 4: Release date, Cast, Plot and Plans for coming sequels !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Kung Fu Panda is a run of American Wuxia action comedy film. The first movie in this franchise release in 2008. After that smashing hit, two more sequels fall out in 2011 and 2016. Kung Fu Panda is one of the most-watched and loved franchises across the world. Fans and the audience is now desperate to know about Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 4 Release Date :

Earlier, this fantasy function animation supposes to release in 2020. But this Corona pandemic severely impacts our favourite franchise too. So now, it’s sure that the fourth sequel of the film will face delays. No expectation regarding the film in 2020. Just hoping to get some news of the trailer of Kung Fu Panda 4 till late 2020.

Kung Fu Panda 4
Plot for Kung Fu Panda 4 :

Till now, there is no official reveal regarding the coming action or plot. We may see a brand new anthropomorphic creature villain in the fourth part. The authors are looking for an ideal script. Kung Fu Panda 4 will take the audience to new heights. There are some leaks and rumours that our favourite Po-Ping will become a dragon warrior this time. Rumours will remain rumours until they have a justification.

The cast for Kung Fu Panda 4 :

The movie is an animation work of Dream Work animation. And many of our favourite characters will return with their voices by Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu, Michael Clarke.

