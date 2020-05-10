Home Movies KUNG FU PANDA 4: RELEASE DATE AND LATEST NEWS, WILL PO FIND...
KUNG FU PANDA 4: RELEASE DATE AND LATEST NEWS, WILL PO FIND THE LOVE OF HIS LIFE?

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE MOVIE:

Kung Fu Panda is set in a version of ancient China populated by anthropomorphic talking animals. This story revolves around a chubby panda named Po, a kung fu enthusiast. It premiered on June 6, 2008, and it received rave reviews from both critics and audiences alike. Ever since Kung Fu Panda 3 ended, fans of this animated series have been eagerly waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4.

CAST:

The main voice artists for the characters are likely to return to season 4 too. It is likely that Jack Black to return as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Jackie Chan as Monkey, Angelina Jolie, and Lucy Liu as Tigress and Viper.

No information so far has been received about the cast of part 4.

STORY PLOT:

In the third part, we saw Po enter the Panda village and reunited with his father and other pandas. The real problem arises when an evil undead warrior named Kai, returns to the mortal realm and steals Chi from the kung fu masters, intending to end Oogway’s legacy.

To prevent Kai from taking Chi from all Kungfu masters and pandas, Po forms the army of pandas to battle Kai’s jade minions, and Po must become a master of Chi to defeat him and save his friends.

In this part, we can expect that Po might find his true love.

 

RELEASE DATE:

It has been four years since the Kung Fu Panda 3 released, and makers of the film are yet to announce the release date of the upcoming film.

Kung Fu Panda 4 will likely be released in 2021.

 

TRAILER:

The filmmakers haven’t dropped any trailer on the 4th part. To check out what happened in Part 3, click on the link below to watch the trailer.

Also Read:  James Gunn Says About Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 and The Suicide Squad won't be delayed
Also Read:  Jurassic World 3: Premiere Date, Expected Storyline And much more
