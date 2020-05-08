Kung Fu Panda 4: Here You Must Show Related Release Date, Presented Plot, Complet Cast And EveryThing

- Advertisement -

The Kung Fu Panda franchise is one of the most ones around. People all over the world, irrespective of their ages, love Po, the huggable panda. The CEO of Dreamworld has already hinted about the launch of a new film.

Plot

Each movie of this franchise is different and has a different villain. Each villain has his reason for fighting Po.

Take Kung Fu Panda 3, for example. The movie revolves around Po’s transition from a student to a teacher. Although at first, he fails miserably, he later succeeds. He also finds his father and the rest of his community living in a faraway land. Here he sees how pandas live and spend their days. Kai, who was the antagonist, wanted to hunt down every panda in that village. But to everyone’s delight, Kai failed, and Po stood victorious in the end.

If the film goes into production, then there is no doubt in anyone’s mind that it will bring joy to the faces of the people who watch it.

Cast

Most of the voice actors have remained constant throughout. Jack Black is the voice behind Dragon Warrior Po, Brian Cranston as Li, Angelina Jolie as Tigress, and Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu. Also, there is Seth Rogen as Mantis, Lucy Liu as Viper, Jackie Chan as Monkey, and David Cross as Crane. Who will give voice to the next villain is a mystery but the person would certainly be very famous.

Release Date

It is tough to predict the future of this film. Due to the current crisis, all productions are on hold for an indefinite season. There have been no formal comments by the creators at Dreamworld related to the finalization of the project.

Fans are hopeful that the film would hit the movie theatres sometime in the middle of 2021. They hope that the aesthetics and the animations of the movie do not let them down and bring smiles and tears to all who watch it.