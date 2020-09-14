KonoSuba Season 3: Cast, Plot, Expected Release Date Update And You Need to Know Everything !!

- Advertisement -

In Anime, what if you’re Sekai-ed and is predicted to save the kingdom and all your might and choices? From the Anime, He has no powers except that he has a little chance that has been high, but as the series proceeds further, that does not appear to be the situation.

KonoSuba Season 3 Release Date

Well, there are no official details regarding the renewal of KonoSuba Season 3, its trailer, or release. Fans are expecting for the next season. The story still didn’t conclude according to the light novel. So, KonoSuba Season 3 will indeed arrive!!!We hope KonoSuba Season 3 to rekindle by 2020 and follow its occasions accordingly.

KonoSuba Season 3 Cast

Jun Fukushima will voice Kazuma, the protagonist of this series. He’s a teen who died

horrifyingly and given a chance to restart his life by the Goddess.

Sora Amamiya as Aqua.

Ai Kayano plays the role of Darkness.

Rie Takahashi will voice the character of Megumin.

Sayuri Hara as Luna and Hiroki Yasumoto as Dullahan will voice the respective fictional characters.

KonoSuba Season 3 Storyline

The storyline is about the protagonist Kazuma who dies miserably and also given a second opportunity to live his entire life with Goddess Aqua with three choices. Options include where he could be born again as a kid with no past, go to heaven, or place into a dream world surrounded by a demon king,