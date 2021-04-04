Know 5 Such Claims And Their Truth From Experts. Only Elderly Women Are At Risk Of Breast Cancer And Breast Pain Is A Symptom.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 there were 2.3 million breast cancer cases, which is 12% of the total cancer cases. Breast-related cases are among the highest cases of cancer in women.

Today is International Women’s Day, on this occasion, learn from Dr. Ramesh Sareen, Surgical Oncologist of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, 5 illusions related to breast cancer and their truth…

Confusion: Breast Cancer Will Occur Only When Someone In The Family Has Had It Before.

Truth: There is a risk of breast cancer in the family history. But, it has been proved in many research that the cases of women who have never had breast cancer are seen in the next generation of this cancer. So keep an eye on its symptoms and have a mammogram on suspicion.

Confusion: Only Elderly Women Are At Risk Of Breast Cancer.

Truth: This is not true at all. After menopause women are more at risk of breast cancer. This does not mean that it will not develop cancer in young girls. Its cases are seen more in women below 50 years of age. However, it can occur in women of every age group.

Confusion: Breast Cancer Is The Only Symptom Of Breast Cancer.

Truth: This is absolutely wrong. Many women have breast pain before periods. This pain also ends after the period is over. Sometimes this happens while breastfeeding a child. Therefore, this symptom is not a sign of breast cancer.

Lumps in the breast, changes in the shape or skin of the breast nipples, hardening of the breast, long-term healing of a wound here, and blood or liquid coming out of the nipple are symptoms.

Apart from this, pain in the breast, lumps under the arms are also signs of breast cancer. Although not every lump in the breast is cancerous, it is very important to get it checked, so that it does not take the form of cancer in the future.

Confusion: Deodorants And Antiperspirants Increase The Risk Of Breast Cancer.

Truth: This is the most common delusion that bothers women. It is a misconception that the chemical breasts present in them increase the risk of cancer. So far, this has not been proved in any kind of research.

Confusion: Mammograms In Breast Cancer Screening Cause Great Pain.

Truth: This is not true at all. A small amount of radiation is applied to the patient while performing the mammography and there is no risk. Usually, after 40 years of age, the risk increases. Therefore, at this stage of age, do mammography once in two years.