Knightfall Season 3: Release Date Update, And You Need to Know Everything !!!

It may be disappointing to the lovers of this medieval drama show Knightfall the series isn’t getting a third season. The reason for this sudden cancellation by the history channel is a result of the inadequate audience evaluations that followed after two seasons of this show.

However, the show did succeed in securing itself a solid fanbase who’s demanding the annulment of the background stations cancellation.

Knightfall Season 3 Story

The medieval drama chronicles the story of Knights Templar. Made by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, the show was filmed in and around the Czech Republic and Croatia. The first season aired in December 2017 and was later followed by the next season in March 2019. The two-season accounts for eighteen episodes in total, each with a running time of forty-five minutes.

The series revolves around templar leader Landry du Lauzon, standing tall among the rise, success, fall, and punishment of this Knight Templar under the French emperor King Phillip IV of France.

Knightfall Season 3 Cast

The show has a cast including Tom Cullen as Laundry, Julian Ovenden as Tancrede, Tom Forbes as Prince Louis, and Ed Stoppard as King Philip. Actor Mark Hamill joined the cast in the next season as Talus. The show was appreciated because of its ability to adhere to historical facts and also for being really well researched.

Expectations from Knightfall Season 3

Following the background channel cancelled the show, a glimpse of hope appeared following Netflix took the series on its streaming stage. The show faired poorly once it received a rating of 0.12 and obtained only 650k viewership. The fall of almost 50 per cent of viewership in the second season had prompted the background station to cancel the next season.

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date Update, And You Need to Know Everything !!!

