Knightfall Season 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer ,Plot And All You Should Know!!

By- Rahul Kumar
Knightfall is a historical though fictional drama television series, which is made by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner and published on History Channel. This series portrays the story of Knight Templar, a Catholic Army order based in 1119.

The series was filmed in Croatia and the Czech Republic and triggered its first two successful seasons December 2017 and March 2019, respectively. And fans are expecting them to release the next season.

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date

There is not any official statement from the creators regarding the third season of the tale that is promising.
It had been predicted that the show could get released in mid-2020. But due to the 2019-2020 Coronavirus Outbreak, the launch might get delayed by the production house.

Besides that, then for a few official announcements concerning the release date from them, History Channel is yet to renew this series.

Knightfall Season 3: Cast

We’re expecting this series to be renewed by them when possible, and if this series gets revived, we’ll see the return of the primary cast from previous seasons. We’ll see, Tom Cullen as Landry de Lauzon, Jim Carter as Pope Boniface VIII, Padraic Delaney as Gawain, Ed Stoppard as King Philip, Julian Ovenden as William de Nogaret, Tom Forbes as Prince Louis of France, Mark Hamill as Master Talus, along with Simon Merrells as Tancrede de Hauteville, at the upcoming season.

Knightfall Season 3: Plot and Trailer

The series catches the glimpses of Europe’s history, that they took the characters from history and made a story of their own. And fans are expecting for the new time to carry the same formula. We are yet to hear any news regarding the plot of the following season.

Along with that, the series hasn’t been renewed for a third year yet, and that’s the reason why there isn’t any official trailer. However, we will keep you posted as soon as any official information gets dropped.

