Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Plot Every Detail You Need To Know!!

It might be disappointing to the lovers of this medieval drama show Knightfall that the series is not getting a third season. The cause of this abrupt cancellation by the history channel is due to the insufficient viewer evaluations that followed two seasons of this series.

However, the show did succeed in securing itself a strong fan base who is demanding the annulment of the background channels cancellation.

The Plot of Knightfall Season 3

The medieval drama chronicles the story of Knights Templar. Created by Don Handfield and Richard Rayner, the show was filmed in and around the Czech Republic and Croatia. The first season aired in December 2017 and was followed by the next season in March 2019. The two-season accounts for eighteen episodes in total, each with a running time of forty-five minutes.

The show revolves around templar leader Landry du Lauzon, standing tall among the upswing, success, fall, and punishment of the Knight Templar under the French emperor King Phillip IV of France.

Knightfall Season 3 Cast

If the third run of the series happened, by then the watchers must expect