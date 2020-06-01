Home TV Show Knightfall Season 3 Is Airing On Netflix? Here Related Release Date, Cast,...
Knightfall Season 3 Is Airing On Netflix? Here Related Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything

By- Aditya Kondal
Knightfall Season 3:

Knightfall is a historical drama series, airing on History Channel. The show tells the story of the rise and fall of Knights Templar. Created by Don Hanfield and Richard Rayner, the show premiered in December 2017.

 

The latest season of the series dropped last year. The creators seemed somewhat optimistic about their creation, but the critics were not impressed. Much was left to be desired and the series fell short of expectations.

Knightfall season 3 air date:

Season one didn’t exactly set the ratings on fire on The History Channel when it first aired in December 2017.

 

It was enough to greenlight a second season, but they tried something different with season two, airing it in March 2019. Going by this pattern, expect it in June 2021, but these things can be hard to predict – season two wasn’t exactly ratings smash either.

Knightfall averaged a terrible 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, getting around only 650k viewers per episode during its second season. That’s a 50% drop in viewers from the first season.

This is why we’re all a bit worried about what comes next. Fingers crucifixion it arrives sooner rather than never.

Who will return for Knightfall Season 3?

We’d hope that Tom Cullen (Landry), Jim Carter, Pádraic Delaney (Gawain), Simon Merrells (Tancrede), Julian Ovenden (William De Nogaret), Ed Stoppard (King Philip), Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (Adelina), Tom Forbes (Prince Louis) and especially Mark Hamill (who joined in season two, as the excellent Talus) will all return.

 

The plot of Knightfall Season 3?

In case the series is renewed, expect it to follow the current story-line. Pope Clement will once again be at the centre of the story. We have already seen him betray the Templars. That might prove to be a mistake and haunt him back.

 

Last season ended with a burning question—the most notable myth surrounding the Templars- the identity of the Holy Grail. Season 3 might look to answer that mystery.

