Knightfall Season 3: future of the show in controversies !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Knightfall is a Historical fiction drama T.V. series. A creation of Don Handfield and Richard Rayner for History T.V. channel. Show premiere together with the second season out in March 2019 and in December 2017. Though season one itself not enjoy too many evaluations, there is much sharper in a decrease in viewership for season 2.

Knightfall Season 3 :

In May 2020, there is an announcement that the series is cancelled. But it is too premature to think if the choice to genius the series of History will be final. The controversies on the renewal are there. But everybody is confused about what is the future of the show.

What if Season 3 of Knightfall occurs?

If Season 3 occurs, we expect the storyline to focus on the pursuit of Pope Clement mostly. Star Tom Cullen also seems to share this opinion as he once mentions that he also expects season three. And the plot may centre Pope Clement. How the templars will want to take revenge as they feel betrayed. Ed. Stoppard states that if one wants to bet on the plot of season 3. One may look in the library, so many characters are base on people.

Till any new news arrives on the topic, stay tuned.

