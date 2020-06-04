Home TV Show Knightfall 3: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know
TV Show

Knightfall 3: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know

By- Sundari P.M
Knightfall has completed two seasons already and fans are now eagerly waiting for the new season. The historical drama was one of the most awaited dramas from the audience. The series had a lot of interesting historical facts and included real incidents. 

The show included a lot of historical wars, food and more. The series was telecasted on History TV. Season one has a total of 10 episodes and Season 2 has eight episodes in total. 

The new season of the show hasn’t yet been confirmed for now. The fans are a little worried that the show might also get cancelled. As there is a global pandemic happening now, there is no news about the show. If the series is going to be continued, we can expect the show by late 2021.

The plot of Season 3:

 “In the face of ever-increasing competition, we’re proud of History’s track record of producing signature drama series that are epic in scope with complex characters,” said Eli Lehrer when confirming about season 2.

Fans have been wondering what might be the storyline of Season 3. Knightfall is all about the rise, fall, persecution, and expulsion of the Templar Knights, as arranged on 13 October 1307 by King Philip IV of France. Season 3 might focus on the relationship between Templars and Pope Clement. There is no official confirmation available for now.

The cast of season 3:

Tom Cullen as Landry, Tom Forbes as Prince Louis, Padraic Delaney as Gwain, Ed Stoppard as King Philip, Simon Merrells as Tancrede, Sarah Sophie Boussnina as Adelina, Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret and Mark Hamill as Talus will most likely return to the show. 

 There is no information regarding the addition of the new cast.

Release date and trailer:

The team hasn’t confirmed about Season 3 yet which means we have to wait till the official statement is made. 

The production has not begun yet and hence there is no trailer available for now.

Sundari P.M

