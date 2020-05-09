Home TV Show Kissing booth Season 2: Presented Plot, Release Date, Cast, And Complet Storyline...
Kissing booth Season 2: Presented Plot, Release Date, Cast, And Complet Storyline Here

By- Tejeshwani Singh
The Kissing Booth was one of 2018’s most-watched Netflix videos, making it a popular teen rom-com next To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. And then, in 2019, Netflix gave the fans what they needed for Valentine’s Day, and reported the happening of The Kissing Booth 2.

Plot

Elle Evans and her best friend Lee Flynn, are born together on the same day in the same Los Angeles hospital and have been best friends all their lives. They establish rules to preserve friendship; in particular, they refrain from dating the relatives of each other, particularly the older brother Noah of Lee. Soon a turn of events brings Noah and Elle close to each other, and they start dating in secret. This puts her life-long friendship with Lee in jeopardy. 

There have been no updates on the plot of part 2 yet, Noah is off to college and Elle says that she isn’t sure if they’ll be together. 

Cast 

The cast has Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney, Molly Ringwald, and Maisie Richardson-Seller for now. There is no more information on the cast other than this. 

Release date/Reception 

A precise release date is not out yet for Kissing Booth 2, and we can only speculate. Netflix took Instagram to share a preview of a cryptic date to keep an eye on spring 2020. Filming began on the sequel in June 2019 and finished in October 2019. You should predict The Kissing Booth 2 to arrive on the streaming giant by May 2020, but it is not confirmed yet. 

Anything yet, and if we went from when the teaser came for the first movie 10 days before the film was released, viewers might be waiting for footage from the sequel for some time.

Netflix announced the shooting of the sequel concluded with a video shared on its Instagram on October 18, 2019. This is also the video that confirmed Jacob Elordi as reprising his role as Noah.

