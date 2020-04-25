Kissing Booth 2: The New Addition To The Cast Suggests “Elle And Noah”

- Advertisement -

The kissing Booth is a high school drama that hits the right notes for a comedy; it is based on a book. The show was about a woman who must manage her crush in a booth that she conducts.

It was on Netflix and has been directly on the top. Let’s take a peek at what is known as of yet about The Kissing Booth 2.

No definitive date was announced by Netflix as of yet, but the giant has given us.

The shoot of this series was completed in October 2019, and now, the show is currently in post-production. Fans were pleased to see the teaser but were concerned about Jacob Elordi not being inside. However, it’s been confirmed that he’ll return to play Noah in the sequel.

To the cast, a few additions are made Together with the old members returning, as of today, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Taylor Perez have been validated, and they both are set to play love interests but not amongst themselves.

At the end of the movie, we watched Elle and Noah leaving for college. The sequel will, therefore, give us an insight into how they deal that they will encounter.

Another question that comes into play is the fact whether the sequel will be based on the book a sort of spin-off written by the original author and the answer to that is! No trailer is out as of today, Stay tuned for the latest updates.