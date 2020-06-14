Killing Eve Season 3: Remember Release Updates And Storyline Suitable here

- Advertisement -

Killing Eve Season 3

Killing Eve season two delighted viewers, so fans of Jodie Comer’s Villanelle will be happy to hear she’s back for a third series.

The thrilling, murderous yet oddly comical series starring Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh has returned for a third outing and explores the cat and mouse relationship between Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

After Villanelle shot Eve at the end of season two, she assumed she was dead, however, she’s very much alive in series three, albeit very downtrodden. We meet Eve at the start of the third series working in a kitchen and living unhappily alone.

Meanwhile, Villanelle is enticed back into targeted killing for a living by Dasha (Harriet Walter) a woman with her back-catalog of inventive kills.

Killing Eve season 3: Who’s in it?

Of course, the series stars Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri, Jodie Comer as Villanelle, and Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens. Other cast members including Kim Bodnia (Konstantin), Sean Delaney (Kenny), and Owen McDonnell (Niko) are back.

However, fans of Carolyn’s well-meaning son Kenny are in for a disappointment, as he’s killed by being thrown off a roof in the first

As well as Harriet Walter, other new faces in the cast include Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (Doctor Who), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

There has been a shake-up in terms of the show’s writing for season three, as per tradition. Season one was penned by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and series two was written by Emerald Fennell, while the third set of episodes was the creation of Suzanne Heathcote.

“I’m very excited that the Killing Eve baton is being passed onto another incredible writer for season three,” said executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “We can sleep soundly knowing these characters are safe in Suzanne Heathcote’s hilariously murderous hands.”

“Inheriting some of Phoebe’s characters was a treat – I can’t wait to see what Suzanne does next,” Emerald Fennell added.

Killing Eve season 3: What’s it about?

Season two saw Villanelle team up with Carolyn, Eve, and co. on a major undercover mission but in season three she’s firmly on the side of Dasha and The Twelve. The series explores Villanelle’s career ambitions, as well as delving into her past – and we even spend an episode with her biological family. Elsewhere, Eve and Carolyn seek to avenge Kenny’s untimely death.

In episode one, we saw Villanelle get married, but of course, there’s still something there between the assassin and Eve, and we’ll see their complicated relationship play out further, too.

Killing Eve season 3: When’s it on TV?

In the UK, new episodes will be available to watch each Monday from 6 am on iPlayer.

They will then air regularly on BBC One each Sunday night from 19 April.