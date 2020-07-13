KEEPING FAITH SEASON 3: Release date, Cast, Trailer, Announcement, Story plot and much more CLICK HERE!

- Advertisement -

RELEASE DATE:

The impressive viewership numbers suggest the series is most likely returning for another season. If it does, Keeping Faith season 3 is probably going to premiere sometime in November 2020.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates on season 3 so far. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest news updates.

CAST:

Eve Myles, who portrayed Ceri Lewis in the BBC drama series Belonging, plays the lead as Faith Howells. Bradley Freegard of Teulu (an S4C series) fame plays Faith’s husband, Evan Howells. Demy Letherby stars as Alys Howells, the elder daughter of religion and Evan. Lacey Jones as Megan Howells, the younger daughter of the couple. Aneirin Hughes of Hinterland(BBC4) fame stars as Tom Howells, Evan’s father, and solicitor. His co-actor from Hinterland, Hannah Daniel, portrays Cerys Jones, a solicitor at Howells. Mark Lewis Jones, who recently starred in the hit HBO miniseries Chernobyl, plays the role of Steve Baldini, Faith’s lover. Angeline Ball from The Commitments stars as local crime boss Gael Reardon.

STORY PLOT:

The first season of Keeping Faith saw Faith reveal the secret dealings that had prompted her husband’s vanishing. For instance, we learn that Evan had found the individual he thought was his father was not his dad, while in another scene, we learn he had as lately supported his life coverage premiums. After Evan goes missing, Faith also finds out that the family law firm owned by them has serious financial problems. To exacerbate the situation, he had engaged with a local crime family called the Glynns to solve his financial difficulties and now owed them £80,000.