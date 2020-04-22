Kawasaki Z H2 Will Hit The Indian Roads Soon

- Advertisement -

Kawasaki is currently working to establish its bicycle in India.

Following an Overdrive file, the Japanese automaker is set to start the bike in the next quarter of the year.

The book has also promised that select firm dealerships are accepting the unofficial reservations for the bike at a token quantity of Rs. 5 lakh.

Here are additional details:

The Kawasaki Z H2 has a street appearance with a beefy appearing also an attractive body color, a fuel tank that is a muscle, and even headlamp cluster.

The bike has a chair, upswept runs on alloy wheels that are blacked-out, and exhaust.

The sports tourer comes with fitments for turn indicators, headlamp, and taillights, and a tool console.

Power and performance

Underneath the hood, a 998cc engine that comes mated to a and some manual gearbox powers the Kawasaki Z H2. The engine is capable of generating 137Nm of torque and 200PS of electricity.

Kawasaki Z H2: Over the Street

The Kawasaki Z H2 comes equipped with disk brakes as standard on wheels, together with ABS. The bike has several features like riding manners, cruise control, and traction control for enhanced road handling.

It also homes a unit on the trunk along with forks to the front, to handle suspension assignments.

How much does it cost?

The unofficial reservations for your Kawasaki Z H2 reside at a token quantity of Rs. 5 lakh. What’s more, the bike is very likely to arrive in India at a starting price of approximately Rs. 20-22 lakh.