Katy Keene: Get All Latest Update And Lot More

By- Raman Kumar
KATY KEENE — Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 8 pm on CW50

SECRETS REVEALED — With Katy (Lucy Hale) attempting to get into vogue college, she knows she wants a recommendation letter, so she ends up to Gloria (Katherine LaNasa) who places her into the evaluation in making her ultimate dress ahead, placing the strain on Katy.

Forced to stay indoors due to the polar vortex, worries grow high when Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Pepper (Julia Chan) become a battle and Jorge (Jonny Beauchamp) breaks Katy’s number one principle.

Meanwhile, Josie is ripped about the bargain Alexander’s (Lucien Laviscount) daddy made her, particularly after what Alexander (Camille Hyde) reveals her.

Zane Holtz celebrities.

Ryan Shiraki directed the episode written by Leo Richardson (#105).

First airdate 3/5/2020.

