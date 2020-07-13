Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1: Release Date, Summary And Updates More

- Advertisement -

Kanojo, Okarishimasu is also known as Rent A Girlfriend, and it is adapted from Japanese manga of the same title. Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of an undergrad. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once however was dumped after a month. For quite some time, the anime adaptation has been announced, and the anime is slated for Summer 2020 as its debut date is almost here.

In this post, we will talk about Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1 Release Date, and Summary. Kazuya chose to utilize a technique to date a young lady; later, he met with a young lady beautiful young lady brushing her hair, grinning at him. Look at the scene plan for the up and coming episodes of the anime underneath.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1 Release Date

Episode 1 will be released on Saturday, 11 July 2020, at 1:25 AM JST. Kanojo, Okarishimasu, releases its new scene each Saturday. We should take a gander at the summary down underneath.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Summary

Kazuya Kinoshita has said a final farewell to his girlfriend, Mami Nanami, after dating for almost a month. He came up with a technique for dating a young lady he utilizes an online app to rent a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara. Chizuru is a beautiful and attractive young lady because of her appearance is great.

Kazuya keeps in touch with her with a low rating. However, Chizuru criticizes him for that, revealing to him he is mean. Kazuya’s grandmother collapses in the hospital. He went with her, and her greatness attracts his grandmother. Kazuya keeps renting Chizuru in for him to keep up appearances with his family and companions.

Things get troublesome when they find they are neighbours and attend the same school. Later a few young ladies participate in dating being keen on Kazuya. Mami Nanami is Kazuya’s ex. She has short light hair and appears to be neighbourly outwardly. She has jealous, and her sentiments scare her companions.