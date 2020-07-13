Home TV Show Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1: Release Date, Summary And Updates More
TV Show

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1: Release Date, Summary And Updates More

By- Rupal Joshi
- Advertisement -
Kanojo, Okarishimasu is also known as Rent A Girlfriend, and it is adapted from Japanese manga of the same title. Kinoshita Kazuya is a 20-year-old failure of an undergrad. He managed to kiss his girlfriend once however was dumped after a month. For quite some time, the anime adaptation has been announced, and the anime is slated for Summer 2020 as its debut date is almost here.

In this post, we will talk about Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1 Release Date, and Summary. Kazuya chose to utilize a technique to date a young lady; later, he met with a young lady beautiful young lady brushing her hair, grinning at him. Look at the scene plan for the up and coming episodes of the anime underneath.

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Episode 1 Release Date

Episode 1 will be released on Saturday, 11 July 2020, at 1:25 AM JST. Kanojo, Okarishimasu, releases its new scene each Saturday. We should take a gander at the summary down underneath.

Okarishimasu Episode 1

Kanojo, Okarishimasu Summary

Kazuya Kinoshita has said a final farewell to his girlfriend, Mami Nanami, after dating for almost a month. He came up with a technique for dating a young lady he utilizes an online app to rent a girlfriend named Chizuru Mizuhara. Chizuru is a beautiful and attractive young lady because of her appearance is great.
Kazuya keeps in touch with her with a low rating. However, Chizuru criticizes him for that, revealing to him he is mean. Kazuya’s grandmother collapses in the hospital. He went with her, and her greatness attracts his grandmother. Kazuya keeps renting Chizuru in for him to keep up appearances with his family and companions.
Things get troublesome when they find they are neighbours and attend the same school. Later a few young ladies participate in dating being keen on Kazuya. Mami Nanami is Kazuya’s ex. She has short light hair and appears to be neighbourly outwardly. She has jealous, and her sentiments scare her companions.
Also Read:  Outlander 5 - Will be missing Murtagh's Role
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Disenchantment Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Other Details
Rupal Joshi

Must Read

Hunter Season 2: Know Latest Details About Cast, Release Date, Plot, And Storyline.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Hunter is an Amazon unique series headed by David Weil. It was premiered on sequential television on February 21, 2020. With it's all 10...
Read more

The Bosh season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
BOSCH SEASON 7:Information The Bosh season 7 is back again on Amazon studios. It's an American show that shows the police an internet television series...
Read more

The Good Place Season 5: Cast Plot, Release Date, And Catch The All Updates Here.

TV Show mukesh choudhary -
Life after perishing is a query that has been believed and examined for ages. Whether or none chosen to consider in heaven and hell,...
Read more

Virgin river season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And You Need to Know Everything !!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Virgin River is a show if you are in a mood to see. How to look towards the brightness of their future and to...
Read more

Altered Carbon Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything!!

TV Show Rahul Kumar -
Hello, viewers, today I am here together with all the latest updates regarding among the most excellent anime movie"Altered Carbon." Modified Carbon gained fame...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.