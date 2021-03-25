Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Read All Details Here¡!!

It is a Japanese romantic comedy anime series based on the same-name manga series written by Aka Akasaka and directed by Shinichi Omata with the help of Tatsuya Ishikawa, Naoto Nakajima, Taku Funakoshi, and Toshihiro Maeda on the production side. Yasuhiro Nakanishi was in charge of the anime’s scriptwriting. The anime series began airing on January 12, 2001 and ended on January 12, 2002.

Expected Release Date:

On June 27, 2020, the second season’s final episode aired. The series has a total of 24 episodes, 12 in each season, and the most pressing question after its conclusion was if it will be renewed for a third season. After months of anticipation, the show’s producers gave their approval for a third season renewal, but no release date has been set.

Bearing in mind the latest coronavirus outbreak and the recent release of the second season’s final episode. Since most film and television projects have been suspended due to the current situation, the next season is likely to take some time.

However, the third season will almost certainly be based on Aka Akasaka’s works. According to some outlets, the third season of this lovely anime series will most likely be released later in 2021 or in the middle of 2022, with A-1 Pictures producing it so far.

Cast:

Meanwhile, assuming Kaguya Sama does not change studios, the anime will be developed by A1 Pictures. These guys are best known in the film industry for their work on Sword Art Online and The Seven Deadly Sins, despite the latter’s third installment switching studios.

Director Shinichi Omata will direct the film under the pseudonym Mamoru Hatakeyama. We’ve seen him direct other famous animated projects in the past, such as Records of Grancrest War. Later, he was seen as a producer for one of Puella Mai Madoka Magica’s episodes by the media.

The series is directed by Yasuhiro Nakanishi, who previously worked on Toilet Bound Hanako Kun. He’s about to start working on the series’ composition. Yuuko Yahiro is an artist who plans to serve as a Chief Animation Director and develop character designs.

Plot:

The plot revolves around two college students, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane, one of whom is the president of their college and the other is the pupil council president. Kaguya comes from a wealthy family, while the other comes from a middle-class family.

They both have feelings for each other but have kept their feelings to themselves due to their egoistic natures and the belief that whoever confesses the love will lose.