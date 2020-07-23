Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And All Latest Updates !!!

If you’re asked to define love, what’d you say? It’s an inexpressible feeling, the utter urge to protect someone/something? Of course, it varies from one to another, but ever heard Love Is War? That’s right weeaboos, I’m talking about Kaguya-Sama Love is War. Taken down from manga of the same title, Kaguya-Sama did very well since the last year (2019), up till December of 2019 it sold about 9 million copies in print and even won the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award in the general category.

The story revolves around Student President Miyuki and Vice President Kaguya sama, both of them fit each other perfectly and are very much excited to be with the other. But they are too proud to confess and come up with numerous schemes and little games to make the other one confess.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Release Date

This anime adaptation of the manga series is divided into 12-episodes per season the first season started airing by January 2019, the second season followed steps in 2020 (maybe delayed due to Covid-19) in April-June in 2020. Not even a month has passed fans began demanding for another season, and as the manga did so well, it is expected that the next season will surely be there by mid-2021 (considering we survive the Virus). So, cheer up, and we might get some specials next year.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Cast and Characters

First and foremost, our two love birds whom we root constantly, Shinomiya Kaguya and Shirogane Miyuki, are voiced by Aoi Koga and Makoto Furukawa respectively. Then, ladies and gentlemen, I present you the best Waifu ever- Chika Fujiwara, (Have you watched the Chika-Dance? Or heard her Rap?) I mean no matter who the hero or heroine is, Chika came with her smile and melted us. Voiced by Konomi Kohara, Chika is ‘Kawai AF’ and that’s a fact. Next comes our Shuchiin Academy’s student council treasurer, Yū Ishigami, an introverted guy who likes to observe people. Even after Kaguya’s (life-threatening) threats and Chika’s occasional beating, he stays in the Council, and just, so you know he’s an underclassman. Next is our harsh and creamy Miko Ino, she’s in the same class as Yu but she initially loathes him for being so lazy but later harbors feelings for him, she wanted to become the Council President and ban relationships and make girls wear long skirts (I’m already against her). She is voiced by Miyu Tomita.

Kaguya-sama Love is War Season 3 Plot

Most Highschool romances revolve around their approach and confession but Love is War will take it to another level, although the next season will be airing next year (mid-2021) still I’d like to ruin the day by throwing off some spoilers. Kaguya-Sama Love is War, in the second season where they managed to watch the fireworks, next day got real awkward but in the next season there’s a high chance of their confession and, it won’t end there like regular Highschool romance, Miyuki will be going for Stanford and without the confession, he’ll also request her to join him in Stanford. So, there’ll be a lot of things going on in Season 3, and there’ll be problems that they have to tackle together.