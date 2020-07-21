Kaguya-Sama : Love is War : season 3, cast, story and information about this anime

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War:

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is something different than other school decorations. But, it’s well-written humour and characters are appreciative. The series mostly follows an independent format, where every episode follows a comic tale.

Finished Season 2 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War. Just as brilliant as the first. Maybe even moreso, as it builds upon what was so good about the first season, and made it funnier, sweeter, and surprisingly more dramatic. Season 3 is apparently in the works now, and I can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/6Q3aweomfv — Equestron (@EquesTr0n) July 19, 2020

Kaguya-Sama Season 3 release:

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War period one, premiered on 12 January 2019 till 30 march 2019. It has a total of twelve episodes. It was re-established to get another when anime was well received. Astonishingly comedy and high school play improvised in the season. In contrast to this original, and it became popular and one of the romances. So there is a great deal of need for the third season. Since it’s main characters Kaguya and Miyuki are still in high school.

Script and plot :

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War first time is all about a lively struggle between Kagawa and Miyuki. Also, the second season laughter is about “emotions”. Then highlighting their romantic endeavours and shed some light on their storyline. This strategy works wonderfully in favour of anime. We can’t get enough of it in both seasons.