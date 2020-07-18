KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR SEASON 2: Released date, Cast, Trailer and Story plot expected CLICK HERE!

Home TV Show KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR SEASON 2: Released date, Cast, Trailer and...
Kaguya-same: Love is Warso has already released 11 episodes and this week it’s going to release episode 12. Fans have been looking into details already of the upcoming episode especially since it’s said to be the last one.

RELEASE DATE:

Season 2 Episode 12 is scheduled for release on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. PT. Meanwhile, it will be released on Saturday, June 27 at 11:30 p.m. in Japan. As always, the anime series is available to watch on Funimation and AnimeLab. The first season is available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

TRAILER:

The trailer has been officially released. Click on the link below to watch it.

CAST:

The manga anime series follows the main characters as tsundere. It’s the term in the anime world wherein the character refuses to acknowledge his or her true feelings for other characters.

STORY PLOT:

Season 2 Episode 11 did not focus on Miyuki and Kaguya. Instead, it gave fans the chance to know the story of Yu Ishigami, how he became who he is, and where he goes from here. During the sports festival, Ishigami just won the three-legged race when he saw someone from his past–Kyoko Otomo.

Kyoko’s presence triggered a full-blown depression for Ishigami and it left him feeling worthless, incompetent, and alone. The incident that happened in the past troubled him so much. He was accused of beating Ogino for being in love with Kyoko. Ishigami decided not to dispute it so as not to traumatize Kyoko further.

