Justice League 2: Plot, cast, release date and every latest information you need to know

Justice League was released in 2017, and till now there is no update about the sequel. The movie was entirely different from other DC movies, and the movies received mixed reviews and collected a total of $658 million worldwide. Then DC focused on others, including Aquaman, Shazam, and so on. But DC fans have not forgotten about Justice League as the campaign for #ReleaseTheSynderCut is continuing. DC is now concentrating on Batman with Robert Pattinson as the lead. So there is no information about the sequel of the Justice League till now.

The storyline that we can expect:

The new sequel will far surely include a supervillain, and it is rumored that the character is called Darkseid. In the first part, we saw Aquaman, Wonderwoman, Batman, Superman, and The Flash against Steppenwolf. In part 2, we can expect these superheroes to return to fight against the villain. But there is no confirmation from the team about the storyline. After the release of the Justice League, the follow-up Aquaman was a huge hit and is the highest grossed DC movie. Justice League was originally planned to be similar to Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, where the heroes are defeated and brought back with time travel. But this plan was dropped and released differently.

Synder mentioned, “I think they should make a sequel to this movie someday, that would be amazing. That would be something else. Yeah, I wanna know what happens to these guys, I mean, couldn’t they eventually, I don’t know, form some…”

The cast of Justice League 2:

We can expect Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher to reprise their roles. The other new interesting characters are expected in the new movie. The team has not updated the cast yet.

Release date and trailer:

We are still a long way for the release of the movie, so there is no trailer available for now. Warner Bros has not confirmed about the movie, and the production has not begun. So the release date has not announced yet.