JUSTICE LEAGUE 2 “Crisis of two earths”: DC announcement date, Cast, Release date, Trailer updates and all latest news details

American superhero Movie Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the Exact Same Title… It is the follow-up to 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice along with the fifth instalment in the DC Extended Universe.

RELEASE DATE:

It’s expected that Justice League component two will be published in April 2021. But there is absolutely no confirmation on this. As they can’t wait for its super film trailers were left by fans for part 2.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far.

CAST:

The main cast for part 2 will be :

Ben Affleck as Batman

Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor

Henry Cavill as Superman

Gal Gadot as wonder woman

STORY PLOT:

In the last part, we saw our heroes gathered and fought from the protagonist Steppenwolf who came to stole the mommy Boxes, but he couldn’t because of our superheroes. Henry Cavill stated that he’s under contract with Warner Bros. to play Superman for one more movie. In December 2017, it had been reported that there had been” no immediate plans” for Zack Snyder to direct a Justice League sequel or some other DC movies.