JUSTICE LEAGUE 2 "CRISIS OF TWO EARTHS": Cast, Release date, Story plot and everything you need to know so far

By- Rida Samreen
ABOUT THE MOVIE:

American superhero Movie Justice League directed by Zack Snyder and written by Chris Terrio and Joss Whedon is based on the DC Comics superhero team of the Exact Same Title… It is the follow-up to 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice along with the fifth instalment in the DC Extended Universe. In the last part, we saw our heroes gathered and fought from the protagonist Steppenwolf who came to stole the mommy Boxes, but he couldn’t because of our superheroes.

Henry Cavill stated that he’s under contract with Warner Bros. to play Superman for one more movie. In December 2017, it had been reported that there had been” no immediate plans” for Zack Snyder to direct a Justice League sequel or some other DC movies.

CAST:

  • Ben Affleck as Batman
  • Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor
  • Henry Cavill as Superman
  • Gal Gadot as wonder woman

RELEASE DATE:

It’s expected that Justice League component two will be published in April 2021. But there is absolutely no confirmation on this. As they can’t wait for its super film trailers were left by fans for part 2.

TRAILER:

There are no trailer updates so far. Stay tuned on moscoop for all latest information

Rida Samreen

