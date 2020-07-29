Jurassic World Season 3: Netflix Release First Look

Netflix has now unleashed the first glance in its brand-new Jurassic World animated series Jurassic Earth: Camp Cretaceous, and it maintains a new look in the exciting events of the 2015 Jurassic World film.

The eight-part series is placed during the deadline of Jurassic World and follows a set of six teens who become trapped in an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar if the dinosaurs have been unleashed across the island.

Realizing that they need to stick together to live and don’t have any contact with the external world, the teenagers bond because they group to survive the dinosaurs — and they will also discover hidden secrets which are so enormous they endanger the entire world.

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for DreamWorks Animation series and its Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, which will fall in September.

And when the one-minute clip (which you may see above) is not anything to go by, it is likely to be as frightening as the films.

The trailer starts by revealing the group of teenagers with the time of their own lives at Camp Cretaceous — aka”the most remarkable camp you’ve ever seen” — but things go south pretty fast when the’resources’ escape and abruptly dinosaurs are running riot across the camp.

The teenagers are made to attempt to escape by any means possible, but it seems like they will have a mission in their hands since dinosaurs are chasing them.

The series includes a star-studded vocal cast, such as Westworld’s Paul-Mikél Williams, You celebrity Jenna Ortega, Titans celebrity Ryan Potter, Scream Queens celebrity Glen Powell and The Fantastic Place’s Jameela Jamil.

Jurassic Park manager Steven Spielberg and Jurassic World manager and author Colin Trevorrow will serve as executive producers on the show, together with Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Elsewhere in the Jurassic World world, manufacturing on the next instalment is penalized once more, and celebrity Bryce Dallas Howard has just teased the script for Jurassic Globe: Dominion is “amazing” and”thrilling.”

Jurassic Earth: Camp Cretaceous premieres on September 18 on Netflix. Jurassic Planet 3 includes a release date of June 11, 2021.