Jurassic World 3:Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know!!

The upcoming movie of the Jurassic World franchise, Jurassic World 3, or as filmmaker Colin Trevorrow’s Twitter handle suggests, Jurassic World: Dominion, is a science fiction adventure film. It is a sequel to the 2018 released film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Based on the theme of a dinosaur cloned adventure park, this movie will be the last and final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy. So, naturally, fans are eagerly expecting the release of the film. Here we have all the information related to the release of this movie.

Release Date of Jurassic World 3

The third and final part of the Jurassic World franchise is slated to release somewhere in the summer of next year. But if reports are to be believed, it is scheduled to release on June 11th, 2021. Although not much can be confirmed about it as of now because the filming has been put on hold due to security means.

The Cast of Jurassic World 3

One of the leading actors of the film Chris Pratt has stated that everyone will be returning to share the screen in the last film of the Jurassic World franchise. Going by this statement, we can expect Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, among other cast members. And as of which new actors will be cast alongside the ensemble cast, we are yet to find that out.

The plot of Jurassic World: Dominion

To say where the movie will pick up from the last installment is tough to say. But what we do know is that Chris Pratt, in one of his interviews, said that fans would not get disappointed after watching the film. He further added that fans could expect a time leap in the film. While Pratt did not let many secrets slip, he did mention that the movie will follow the idea of cloning technology, as was exhibited in the Fallen Kingdom.