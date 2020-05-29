Home Celebrity Jurassic World 3: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to...
Jurassic World 3: Plot, cast, release date and everything you need to know!

By- Sundari P.M
           We got some exciting news about Jurassic World 3. In 2015, Jurassic Park franchise relaunched with its Jurassic World, making us witness the dinosaur adventure after a long time. The Jurassic world was the beginning of the new era of the franchise. The Jurassic world era comprises Jurassic World directed by Collin Trevorrow and J.A. Bayona’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Though the Fallen Kingdom was not so praised by the fans and critics like Jurassic World I, the movie grossed $1.3 billion worldwide which is huge. Steven Spielberg also confirmed that Jurassic World 3 will be directed by Collin Trevorrow who directed Jurassic World I.

               The Producer of Jurassic World Frank Marshall affirmed that Jurassic World: Dominion is not being planned as the conclusion of the franchise. “It’s the start of a new era,” he said. “The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope” he added, `that we might experience dinosaurs living alongside humans.

               

The plot of Jurassic World: Dominion 

              The sequel is most likely to continue from the Fallen Kingdom where the dinosaurs are out in the world. We can also expect a lot of adventure.

              “I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom,” Chris Patt mentioned. He also assured fans that they won’t be disappointed.

The cast of Jurassic World 3:

              The cast of the movie includes Chris Patt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, Sam Neil as Adam Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, B.D.Wong as Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb. 

            Also, we will see Daniella Pineda as Zia, Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembene. The team has also announced that Dichen Lachman and Scott Haze is cast for an unknown role.

 

Release date and trailer:

               The shooting process has already begun and the movie is all set to release on July 11, 2021, in UK cinemas.

               There is no trailer for now but we can expect the official trailers in early 2021.

