Jurassic World 3: When Will It Be Released? Plot, Trailer, Cast And All Updates

Jurassic World 3, the sequel to Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom, would be coming soon. Read to know more.

About Jurassic Park, Jurassic World, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Michael Crichton based on the publication of the same title Jurassic Park 1993. The movie became the highest-grossing film released up to that moment. Jurassic World in 2015 served as a sequel. Colin Trevorrow led the sequel, and the cast of it included Irrfan Khan, Bryce Dallas Howard, Chris Pratt, and many more. Jurrasic World: the Fallen Kingdom in 2018 became the sequel of World, executively produced by first Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg.

Jurrasic World 3: Dominion: When will it be released?

The movie is set to launch on June 21, 2021. The filming of this movie started in Canada. On the other hand, the coronavirus pandemic might have delayed things.

Jurrasic World 3: Dominion: What is the plot?

The cliffhanger at the end of the movie left everyone stunned. The movie ended in the world that was open with humans and dinosaurs co-existing. This has lead. Chris Pratt has revealed that the fans would not be disappointed or worried about the new movie. Also, he said the sequel would begin its synopsis.

Jurrasic World 3: Dominion: Who is the cast?

The main and recurring cast is set to return.

Justice Smith as Franklin Webb

Dichen Lachman

Scott Haze

Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood

BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

Mamoudou Athie

DeWanda Wise

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant

Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler

Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm

Jake Johnson as Lowery Cruthers

Omar Sy as Barry Sembène

Daniella Pineda as Zia Rodriguez

