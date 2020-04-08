Home Education Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus...
Education

Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdown

By- Raman Kumar
Aside from the official sites, JAC 10th Result 2020 is also available on other personal result hosting sites in addition to Newsd’s result page.

JAC 10th Result 2020 upgrade: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi (also referred to as JAC) will launch JAC 10th Result 2020 following the date.

JAC Result 2020 will probably be published on the official site of the board once published. The result will be declared after which pupils will have the ability to look at their rating on the web site of the board.

Each year in Jharkhand, course board 10 examinations conducted in March.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Where to check online

Pupils ought to note that due to traffic that the site will be slow rather than react. In a bid, students may assess JAC Result 2020 on Newsd’s outcome dedicated webpage [results to be accessible after published by the board].

JAC 10th Result 2020 declaration date

Based on reports, JAC Result 2020 will probably be announced in May. On the other hand, the Board hasn’t verified that the JAC 10th Result 2020 announcement date.

JAC Result 2020

Also Read:  Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: Bihar Board Class 10 exam results will be declared only after the lockdown

Jharkhand Board Result 2020

Follow the steps given here to download your JAC 10th Result 2020.

  • Step 1: Visit official site jacresults.com or jac.nic.in or Newsd’s outcome dedicated webpage
  • Step 2: Click the JAC 10th Result 2020 given on the site
  • Measure 3: On the second page, put in your examination registration particulars
  • Step 4: Submit the facts
  • Measure 5: On the second page, first check your JAC 10th Result 2020.
Also Read:  Bihar 10th Result 2020: The Bihar Board is likely to announce Result in April as per the most recent upgrades

JAC 10th Result 2020: FAQs

When the site isn’t responding, what to do?

The result page will probably be lethargic and slow as a result of overloaded servers brought on by traffic on the end day. News will provide the JAC Result 2020 on its outcome page to eliminate this issue.

JAC Result 2020: Re-checking/ re-evaluation of response scripts

Re-checking / re-evaluation can be, applied to get by candidates, not pleased with their marks. Students should mention that the Re-checking date is declared after the outcome announcement.

JAC 10th Result 2020: Supplementary exam

The date of examination [launching date of program and date of the program ] is announced from the Board after the outcome announcement. The examination will be conducted.

About Jharkhand Academic Council

The Jharkhand Academic Council was created on 26 July 2003, throughout the Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.

While an Act to establish that the Jharkhand Academic Council was commissioned from the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor of this State on 26.12.2003, that had been called Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003, it had been created for conducting and holding assessments by the conclusion of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit.

Also Read:  JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th Result 2020 will be conducted on 15 May
Raman Kumar
