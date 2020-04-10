Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Result Declare Official Website – jac.nic.in/front_result.htm

- Advertisement -

Jharkhand Academic Council (Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020): Jharkhand Board 10th Exam is to be held from 11 February 2020 to 28 February 2020. This past year, the effect was announced by the JAC on 24.

Jharkhand Academic Council (Jharkhand Board) 10th Result 2020: annually lakhs of pupils sit at the 10th examination organized by Jharkhand Academic Council. Outcomes of course 10 are expected to be published at Jharkhand Board. But, the board about the outcome has not revealed any information. ABP News’ group is attempting to deliver the results to the pupils.

For pupils, the test that is 10th has significance. It’s just after the board examinations that students determine what they wish to become and what they would like to examine in the future.

How to check Jharkhand Board 10th result

For this, visit the Jharkhand Board website – jac.nic.in/front_result.htm

Click on the 10th exam result here

After this enter your roll number here

After this your result will come on the screen

After seeing the result, take a print of the screen

Jharkhand Board 10th Result dates

Board Name Name of Examination Exam start date Examination Date Result Date Jharkhand Board 10th 11 February 2020 28 February 2020 Jharkhand Board 10th 20 February 2019 9 March 2019 24 May 2019 Jharkhand Board 10th 8 March 2018 21 March 2018 12 June 2018 Jharkhand Board Matric 16 February 2017 1 March 2017 20 June 2017 Jharkhand Board 10th 16 February 2016 2 March 2016 20 April 2016 at 2:00 PM Jharkhand Board 10th 16 February 2015 2 March 2015 27 April 2015 6:00 PM