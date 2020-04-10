Home Education Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Result Declare Official Website - jac.nic.in/front_result.htm
Education

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020: Result Declare Official Website – jac.nic.in/front_result.htm

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Jharkhand Academic Council (Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020): Jharkhand Board 10th Exam is to be held from 11 February 2020 to 28 February 2020. This past year, the effect was announced by the JAC on 24.

Jharkhand Academic Council (Jharkhand Board) 10th Result 2020: annually lakhs of pupils sit at the 10th examination organized by Jharkhand Academic Council. Outcomes of course 10 are expected to be published at Jharkhand Board. But, the board about the outcome has not revealed any information. ABP News’ group is attempting to deliver the results to the pupils.

For pupils, the test that is 10th has significance. It’s just after the board examinations that students determine what they wish to become and what they would like to examine in the future.

How to check Jharkhand Board 10th result

  • For this, visit the Jharkhand Board website – jac.nic.in/front_result.htm
  • Click on the 10th exam result here
  • After this enter your roll number here
  • After this your result will come on the screen
  • After seeing the result, take a print of the screen

Jharkhand Board 10th Result dates

Board Name Name of Examination Exam start date Examination Date Result Date
Jharkhand Board 10th 11 February 2020 28 February 2020
Jharkhand Board 10th 20 February 2019 9 March 2019 24 May 2019
Jharkhand Board 10th 8 March 2018 21 March 2018 12 June 2018
Jharkhand Board Matric 16 February 2017 1 March 2017 20 June 2017
Jharkhand Board 10th 16 February 2016 2 March 2016 20 April 2016 at 2:00 PM
Jharkhand Board 10th 16 February 2015 2 March 2015 27 April 2015 6:00 PM
Also Read:  UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: The UP Board result to be available on upresults.nic.in- Check release date
- Advertisement -
Also Read:  Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus Lockdown
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

Alexa Can Now Give Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis For Its Users In US

Technology Manish yadav -
Amazon Alexa users in the united states can secure fundamental COVID-19 analysis the business has declared in a post. Users from the country is...
Read more

Google Pixel 4a have 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, Details inside

Technology Manish yadav -
The successor to the midsize Pixel 3a of last year, Google Pixel 4a, has been today, in the kind of teasers and escapes. A...
Read more

Atypical Season 4: Release Date, Cast Updated And All The latest news

TV Show vikash yadav -
Atypical is a Netflix series. It focuses on the narrative. The series started on August 11, 2017. Season 2 seemed on September 7, 2018. In...
Read more

iPhone SE or iPhone 9? appeared on a mobile carrier’s website

Technology Raman Kumar -
'iPhone 9' emerged at a list of mobiles The iPhone 9 was allegedly viewed on a Verizon site, adding more fuel to rumors that the...
Read more

Vikings Season 7: Its Renewal, Release Date, Cast Info And Lot More

TV Show Manish yadav -
For the time lovers are interested in the chapter to unfold, The Viking was revived Following the drama show. It looks like the community...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.