TV Show

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4: is the show renewing or it’s cancelled !!

By- Yogesh Upadhyay
Jersey Shore : Family Vacation is an American reality television series that premier globally since 5 April 2018 on MTV. The first season of the show follows seven housemates from the original Jersey Shore. As they spend a month on vacation together in Miami and Florida .

Second installment of the series premier on 23 August 2018 for a vacation in Las Vegas. The second half of the season two premier on July 11 2019 . That focus around Mike ‘The Situation’ sorrentino court sentencing for tax evasion and wedding. On August 22 2019 third season fall out which highlights Mike imprisonment . Ronnie to rehab while Deena and Nicole’s having babies .

Jenni’s divorce and has a new boyfriend . Angilina’s wedding plans and Vinny’s Chippendals residency . Second part of season  3 premier this year on 27 February . Audience witness celebration of Angelina’s bachelorette and return of Mike.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4:Release Date

Renewal of Jersey Shore Family Vacation for season four is officially announced on 25 June 2020. Though every body is tightly lipped over plot details and release date. Because of these pandemic conditions show may face some barriers. But be optimistic and hope for soon return of the show.

