Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 4: announced, cast, plot, and premier dates

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is an American reality television series that premiered globally on April 5, 2018, on MTV. Due to good audience response, the second season was announced on February 28, 2018, and released on August 23 2018. The second half of the season dropped on July 11 2019. Last season, season third dropped on August 22, 2019, till February 27 2020.

The season four of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is officially announced on June 25 2020. Vinny and many others directly addressed their fans assuring them that their favourite show is not going anywhere.

The first season of this series follows seven housemates from the original Jersey Shore as they spend a month on vacation together in Miami, Florida. In the second season, It is focused on Mike Sorrentino cour sentencing him for taxation evasion and wedding. When the third season dropped, Mike was imprisoned, and Ronnie was sent to rehab, Deena and Nicole’s babies. Jenni’s divorce and her new boyfriend. The second part of the season third witness celebration of Angelina’s bachelorette party and return of Mike. Till the date, no plot or guesses are there for season four.