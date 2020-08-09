Jack Reacher 3: Release date, cast, plot and is franchise moving to OTT?

- Advertisement -

Jack Reacher franchise first debuted back in 2012. The film under the direction of Christopher Mc Quarrie is a motivation from ‘Jack Reacher book of One Shot’ by Lee Child. However, the movie received criticism but has a successful box office collection of $162 million. Now theaters and fans are eagerly waiting for the third part of the franchise.

Controversies On Jack Reacher 3 :

There is no official verification that states the sequel of the film. Paramount is just lipped on the topic of Jack Reacher 3. According to source news, a television series base on the movie is at work nowadays. There are chances that the third sequel will not be there. And Tom Cruise as the protagonist will not return. But recently manager of franchise Christopher Mc Quarrie share an update to update the movie. Quarrie maintained the suspense and just told that the coming franchise would be R rated. He wishes to say in the coming day’s audience itself will get to know.

Is Jack Reacher shifting to OTT platforms?

According to information and leaks, Jack reacher will appear on television and OTT platforms. It may have a deal with Amazon Prime Videos. And sources confirm that it will be adopted from Lee Child’s book ‘The Killing Floor.’ In the coming parts, we may see Tom Cruise in a new role that he has not played in his previous films. This sounds quite interesting.