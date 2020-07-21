JACK REACHER 3: Movie Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement and all latest updates CLICK HERE!

Then, its sequel named Jack Reacher: Never Go Back released back in 2016. It was directed by Edward Zwick and inspired by Lee Child’s novel Never Go Back.

There is no official confirmation from Paramount that Jack Reacher 3 is happening, and we know that a TV series based on the films is in the works already. Earlier it was declared that Tom Cruise would not return for it, and the third film would not happen, but recently the director of the first film Christopher McQuarrie shares an essential update for the potential third film.

So after novels and live-action films, Jack Reacher will soon appear on the TV screens. This year, Amazon said they are developing a Jack Reacher TV series that will land on Prime Video. It will be inspired by Lee Child’s first novel, The Killing Floor. Nick Santora is the creator and writer of the series, and no casting was done so far for it.

During the interview, McQuarrie claimed that this time the film would be R-Rated if it happens. He wanted to say that the third film will reveal the things similarly occurred in the books. So we will see Tom Cruise in a very dark character which he didn’t perform in his previous movies. So it will be exciting to see him again as Jack Reacher.