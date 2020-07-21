Home Movies JACK REACHER 3: Movie Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement and all...
Movies

JACK REACHER 3: Movie Release date, Cast, Trailer updates, Announcement and all latest updates CLICK HERE!

By- Rida Samreen
Then, its sequel named Jack Reacher: Never Go Back released back in 2016. It was directed by Edward Zwick and inspired by Lee Child’s novel Never Go Back.

 RELEASE DATE:

There is no official confirmation from Paramount that Jack Reacher 3 is happening, and we know that a TV series based on the films is in the works already. Earlier it was declared that Tom Cruise would not return for it, and the third film would not happen, but recently the director of the first film Christopher McQuarrie shares an essential update for the potential third film.

TRAILER:

There are recent trailer updates on the third installment. Click on the link below to watch it. Stay tuned on the moscoop for all the latest updates.

CAST:

So after novels and live-action films, Jack Reacher will soon appear on the TV screens. This year, Amazon said they are developing a Jack Reacher TV series that will land on Prime Video. It will be inspired by Lee Child’s first novel, The Killing Floor. Nick Santora is the creator and writer of the series, and no casting was done so far for it.

STORY PLOT:

During the interview, McQuarrie claimed that this time the film would be R-Rated if it happens. He wanted to say that the third film will reveal the things similarly occurred in the books. So we will see Tom Cruise in a very dark character which he didn’t perform in his previous movies. So it will be exciting to see him again as Jack Reacher.

Also Read:  STAR TREK-DISCOVERY SEASON 3: LATEST NEWS, RELEASE DATE AND MORE INFORMATION
Also Read:  Kung Fu Panda 4: Get All Latest Update And Lot More
Rida Samreen
I'm an author at moscoop.com. I write all latest news updates on series and movies. My hobbies include Baking, Photography and reading. Follow up my articles and give it a read 🙂

Must Read

Duke Nukem: Release Date And Real Invention Related Here

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Duke Nukem is a video game series created by 3D Realms. The series was initially developed for personal computers but later went on to...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9 – As a fan of F9 let’s know about the Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer.

Movies Tejeshwani Singh -
Fast and Furious 9 About the film (alternatively known as Fast & Furious 9) is an upcoming American action film directed by Justin Lin and...
Read more

Final Fantasy 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Final Fantasy VII, the seventh installment in the Final Fantasy series, is a role-playing video game originally released in 1997. It was published in...
Read more

Diablo 4: Releasing date, Characters, Classes and Everything

Gaming Tejeshwani Singh -
Diablo 4 was officially announced at BlizzCon 2019. Many rumours were heard about the approaching of Diablo 4 and Blizzard finally gives us some...
Read more

The Final Call Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All That You Have To Know!!

TV Show Tejeshwani Singh -
The first season of The Final Call that premiered last year in the online streaming platform ZEE5 received wide appreciation from the audience. The...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.