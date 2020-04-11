Home Education JAC Board Result 2020: Result of class 10th and 12th exams Is...
Education

JAC Board Result 2020: Result of class 10th and 12th exams Is Still Pending Due to COVID-19 outbreak

By- Raman Kumar
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak, Jharkhand Academic Council has stalled JAC result 2020.

According to officials, the outcomes might be announced from May.

JAC board chairman Arvind Kumar stated, “Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 result for 2019-20 has been postponed on account of this country-wide lockdown”.

Kumar also said, “By March 20 onwards, the response sheets were first scheduled to be assessed, but due to the lockdown, it could not be carried out. If by April 14, the problem is more normal then the answer scripts will be assessed“.

JAC Board Result 2020

Following official, it is going to take no less than 20 days to assess 15 times and the paper to tabulate the marks.

“More than 6.21 lakh students” appeared for JAC class 10 and class 12 assessments.

Associations and of the faculty are shut as “PM Narendra Modi” has called throughout the country to get lockdown.

Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

