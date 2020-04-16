Home Education JAC Board Result 2020: Big News For The Candidates of Jharkhand 10th,...
Education

JAC Board Result 2020: Big News For The Candidates of Jharkhand 10th, Board Results Check Here

By- Raman Kumar
As stated by the Jharkhand Academic Council, the plank effect will come between April 30. The candidates took the examination.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Academic Council: Big news has come to its students of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 10th standard. The candidates won’t need to wait for the result. The board result will come until the month. As stated by the Jharkhand Academic Council, the plank effect will come between April 30. The candidates took the examination. Following which the wait has begun concerning the Board Result. It is a tide of pleasure among the candidates today that they’ll have the ability to find the result. Please inform the information condition had given Jharkhand Board’s consequence. All of the candidates are going to have the ability to see there result. Candidates may check the results by visiting the official site of the plank, jacresults.com.

JAC Board Result 2020

How to check Jharkhand Board examination result 2020

Step 1. First of all, see with this News State website’s Board result page.

Step 2. Click this link – Click Here

Step 3. You will notice JAC’s result connection.

Step 4. Click on the board result.

Step 5. You’ll be asked for several particulars and your roster number.

Step 6. Enter your roster number and click.

Step 7. Your response will appear on your monitor screen.

Jharkhand Board Last Year Analysis

Jharkhand Board 10th (Matric-Matric) result was released on 16 May 2019 from the board. The Jharkhand board was won by the boys. 72.99% of students passed the Jharkhand Board 10th or Matriculation exam. Jharkhand Chairman Arvind Singh reported a total of 4,41,274 students had emerged for the class X exam. The 2019 Jharkhand Board (JAC Board) 10th assessments were held from February 20 to March 9. A total of 68.67% of students passed the Jharkhand Board 10th 2019 exam. In Jharkhand Board 10th Matric, the course was passed by 1 lakh, 67,916 candidates. At the Jharkhand Board Result 2019, a total of 70.77 percentage pupils passed in the tenth.

About Jharkhand Educational Council (JAC)

The Jharkhand Academic Council has been created to conduct and run assessments after Sanskrit Education, Intermediate Secondary Education, and Madrasa Education and conducted the exam. The board blueprint is now followed by JAC for enhancing education standards. Secondary, Intermediate Sanskrit (Madhyama) and Madrasa. He’s been brought under the leadership of Jharkhand Academic Council. JAC is trying to find integrated and equitable focus.

