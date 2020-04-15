JAC Board Result 2020: Here Take a New Updates For Result

- Advertisement -

Each year, Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC conducts examinations of course. JAC 10th Exam 2020 will probably be held in the month of March-April. Each year, roughly 4.5 lakh students take up the 10th college examination. Last week’s 10th total pass percentage was listed at 70.77. The total pass percentage for Boys has been enrolled in 72.99percent while 68.67% of women passed the examination. Concerning students performance’s fracture, 1,67,916 students had procured the 1st Department, while 1,25,853 had procured 16,389 students and the Division had procured the Division. In May JAC will announce the 10th and examination result in 2020. Students may assess the results of this JAC 10th and 12th examinations on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

