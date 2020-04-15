Home Education JAC Board Result 2020: Here Take a New Updates For Result
Education

JAC Board Result 2020: Here Take a New Updates For Result

By- Raman Kumar
- Advertisement -

Each year, Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC conducts examinations of course. JAC 10th Exam 2020 will probably be held in the month of March-April. Each year, roughly 4.5 lakh students take up the 10th college examination. Last week’s 10th total pass percentage was listed at 70.77. The total pass percentage for Boys has been enrolled in 72.99percent while 68.67% of women passed the examination. Concerning students performance’s fracture, 1,67,916 students had procured the 1st Department, while 1,25,853 had procured 16,389 students and the Division had procured the Division. In May JAC will announce the 10th and examination result in 2020. Students may assess the results of this JAC 10th and 12th examinations on jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) or Jharkhand Board conducts the 10th examination each year. The JAC examination 2020 will be run on March-April 2020. Each year roughly a half lakh students enrol in the JAC 10th examination. This past year, 70.77 percentage of Students handed the 10th standard. The pass percentage of boys had been 72.99, although the pass percentage of women was 68.67. 1,67,916 students First Division, 1,25,853 Pupils Second Section and also 16,389 Third Division have been also passed. JAC exam’s result is very likely to be published this moment. The results of the can be assessed examinations at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Also Read:  PU, CUSB, PPU Admissions 2020: Colleges and Universities postpone application process due to lockdown and have not announced date for application process.

 

Also Read:  UP Board Result 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education announced that the copies will be evaluated from April 20
- Advertisement -
Raman Kumar
Raman is associated with Moscoop for a long time as an International Author now he is Owner and has a keen interest in sharing news and leaks related to smartphones and gadgets. You can reach him at [email protected]

Must Read

‘Haikyuu Season 5’ : Release date, Plot, Cast And Much More

TV Show rahul yadav -
Haikyuu is a manga. It's been serialized at Weekly Shōnen Jump. In the following magazine of Jump, it had been printed Before serialization. It's...
Read more

GOD OF WAR 5: RELEASE DATE AND LEAKS FOR THE DEFINITIVE PS5 GAME

Gaming rahul yadav -
God of War has cemented itself as one of the Sony exclusives since the PlayStation 2's times. The back travel video games fused lore...
Read more

UP board exam 2020: WhatsApp virtual class UP board, classes 9 to 12 Exam will start from April 20

Celebrity Raman Kumar -
Board colleges will be educated through the WhatsApp course. For this, videos and the content on also the site of the Education Council site...
Read more

Tesla’s Software Update To Improve Power And Acceleration

Technology Manish yadav -
Back in October, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted an over-the-air software Upgrade was coming into the Model X and S Performance to Enhance Acceleration...
Read more

Justice League 2 Release Date, Plot ,Cast, Trailer And who all are going to be back?

Movies rahul yadav -
It premiered in theaters. The film grossed 658 million dollars even though the film was powerful as Warner Bros anticipated it to be, it...
Read more
© Copyright 2019 Moscoop | Designed by Shaurya Infosoft Pvt. Ltd.