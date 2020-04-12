Home Education JAC Board Result 2020: Class 10th, 12th Results Suspanded Due To COVID-19...
Education

JAC Board Result 2020: Class 10th, 12th Results Suspanded Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

By- Raman Kumar
Jac Board chairman Arvind Kumar stated that for “Class 12th results and the Jharkhand Class 10 for 2019-20 happens to be deferred as a result of country-wide lockdown”.

The Jharkhand Academic Council has postponed JAC result 2020 outbreak.

All informing about the evolution, Board chairman Arvind Kumar stated that for “the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 result for 2019-20 happen to be deferred indefinitely as a result of country-wide lockdown“.

JAC Board Result 2020

“By March 20 onwards, the response sheets were scheduled to be assessed, but due to the lockdown, it could not be carried out. If by April 14, the problem is normal then the answer scripts will be assessed along with the ‘Jharkhand Board Result 2020 will get announced in May,” Kumar added.

He added it is going to take no less than 20 days to assess 15 times and the paper to tabulate the marks. Therefore it’d take approximately to announce JAC Board Class 12 Result 2020, the JAC Board Class 10 result 2020.

“A total of 6.21 lakh” students appeared for class 10 and class 12 assessments.

Also Read:  UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: To be Declared in 1st Week of June
Also Read:  JAC 10th Result 2020: JAC 10th Result 2020 will be conducted on 15 May
Raman Kumar
