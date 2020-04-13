Home Education JAC Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: result delayed, Due To lockdown,...
JAC Board 10th and 12th Result 2020: result delayed, Due To lockdown, Get All Latest Updates

By- Raman Kumar
The 10th and 12th board examinations of the Jharkhand Board have ended. Now students and their parents are waiting for the board results of high school and intermediate. The Jharkhand Board 2020 examinations started in February. After the examinations are over, the work of checking the copy has to start. However, in the meantime, the board has decided to postpone the 10th and 12th board results. According to the board, this time there may be a delay in releasing the board result given the coronavirus.

Jharkhand Board Chairman Arvind Kumar said, “High school and intermediate board results will be released late due to the applicable lockdowns across the country.” Copy evaluation was scheduled to begin from March 20, although it could not be due to the lockdown. If the situation is normal by April 14, then the work of checking the copy will be started and then the board results can be released in May.

JAC Board 10th and 12th Result 2020

He further said, “It will take at least 20 days to check the copy, after that 15 days will be needed to add numbers. In such a situation, the board results can be released after at least 35 days. “Let us tell you that 6.21 lakh students had appeared in the Jharkhand Board’s 10th and 12th board exams this year .”

JAC Class 9 Result 2020: These results have been postponed

The Jharkhand Board has postponed the results of class nine before this. Regarding postponement of the result, the board had said, “Given the increasing threat of Coronavirus in the country, we do not want the crowd of people flocking to cyber cafes, so we have postponed the result for some time. If we declared the result, then the crowd of students would rush towards the cyber cafe ”. Let me tell you that the result of the 9th was going to be released on 19 March.

